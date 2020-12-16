News Channel 6 City Guide: Regeneration Boutique moves to Century Plaza

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking you inside a boutique that has something for everyone on your Christmas list this year. Regeneration Boutique recently moved to a new location and offers unique styles for every generation.
“We are actually a multi-generational boutique. I own it and my daughter works with me and her daughters are working with us now as well,” Cheryl Mosley, owner of Regeneration Boutique said.
Regeneration Boutique has been serving style since 2018 but it recently moved to a new home in Century Plaza. You can find a treat for yourself or the perfect gift for that special someone on your Christmas list.
“We recently moved the boutique to a larger location. We’re now located over in Century Plaza, next door to Salt and Pepper. This location has allowed us to spread things out where you can shop easier and see things better,” Mosley said.
You can find specialty gift items and accessories galore. Not to mention a great selection of shoes for every season and occasion,
“When you come inside the store, you’re going to find clothing that’s going to be for almost any age range. We have for all different occasions. You can go with real casual or we can dress you up for that night out or that photoshoot you’re going to do with your family. We also have gift items,” Mosley said.
For a closer look at the latest styles in the store, head to Century Plaza. You can also check out their inventory on Facebook or Instagram. Regeneration Boutique has also recently launched an app for Apple and Android users. As always, you can browse their latest selection at RegenerationStyle.com.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact host & producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.