Texoma counties continuing to see new COVID-19 cases, deaths

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While Wichita County continues to see more COVID-19 cases and deaths, other counties across Texoma are also feeling the weight of new cases.
Baylor County Emergency Management has reported two new COVD-19 related deaths in two days. This brings the county’s total up to 5.
They’ve also seen 853 total COVID-19 cases with 47 of them still being active. Emergency management officials says Baylor County now falls under Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate since the county has seen 30 new cases within 14 days.
The Nocona News reports Montague County now has a total of 907 COVID-19 cases, with 81 of them still being active. An additional 100 cases are listed as probable. 116 new cases came from this week and 166 new cases were confirmed last week.
The county has also seen a total of 29 deaths and 914 recoveries.
The Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting Wilbarger County has seen a total of 868 cases with 204 more cases being probable. 24 of those cases are still active at this time.
The county has also seen a total of 22 deaths and 1,046 recoveries.
Clay County is now sitting at 37 active cases, according to Judge Mike Campbell.
The state of Texas’ COVID-19 tracker shows the county has seen a total of 502 positive cases and eight deaths.
Judge Campbell also said United Regional is not accepting patient transfers at this time.
Over in Young County, the Graham Regional Medical center reported 20 new cases on Monday, which brings their total up to 1,684 cases with 124 of them being active.
The medical center has also reported 19 total deaths and 1,541 recoveries.
The Childress Regional Medical Center reported 20 new cases on Tuesday along with 28 new recoveries.
The medical center has seen a total of 7 deaths, 556 cases and 463 recoveries.
The state of Texas’ COVID-19 tracker is showing that Archer County has a total of 375 confirmed cases with 48 more being probable. 27 cases are active at this time.
The county has also seen four deaths and 396 recoveries.
