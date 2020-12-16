Three new deaths, 148 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 148 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 89 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 9,085 cases in Wichita County, with 2,663 of them still being active.
There have been 6,249 total recoveries, 44,082 negative tests and 173 deaths.
There are currently 2,569 patients recovering at home while 94 are in the hospital. There are currently 25 patients in critical condition.
There are now 1,573 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has three deaths to report today; Case 8,448 (40 - 49), Case 6,588 (80+) and Case 8,230 (80+).
There are 148 new cases, 94 hospitalizations, and 89 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 94
Stable = 69
Critical = 25
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 5
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 11
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 14
Critical -10
70 - 79
Stable - 18
Critical - 7
80+
Stable - 17
Critical - 3
