University-Kiwanis Club breaks ground on new WF playground

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - What looks like a patch of dirt next to the playground in University-Kiwanis Park will soon be Wichita Falls’ first and only all-inclusive playground for ages two-five.
While an official construction crew won’t be out for weeks, Wednesday marked an important step for the University-Kiwanis club and their new playground.
“A lot of patience,” the president said, “a lot of pancakes.”
“We’re on our 65th year of the pancake festival, and this playground is a culmination of that,” said Vice President Kerry Graham.
The road getting to this point was not easy, however.
First came trying to figure out how much a new playground, included with everything club president Mary Rhoads dreamed of for little kids, would cost.
“We thought we could put one in for $50,000, and then we thought we could do it for $100,000 and then it was over $200,000,” Rhoads said.
But finally with a $50,000 donation from WorkServices Corporation and community donations, University-Kiwanis is only $23,000 away from its goal, and be able to fill a need Mary Rhoads felt Wichita Falls had.
“We’re really excited to be doing something permanent that will be of use to the children in Wichita Falls,” she said.
Construction crews will begin work January 2, with an official opening in the books for the middle of March.
