WFISD offers free Holiday Meal Boxes for students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WFISD is offering free Holiday Meal Boxes to help students with meals over the holiday break.
Chartwells K-12 and the WFISD Child Nutrition Department are teaming up to take orders for students 18 years old and younger.
Each box contains 15 meals for the student.
The deadline to order a box is Friday by 4 p.m.
If you’d like to order Holiday Meal Boxes for your students, call the Child Nutrition Office at (940) 235-1065 ext. 29001.
The boxes can be picked up on Monday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Lamar Elementary
- Burgess Elementary
- Zundy Elementary
- Washington Elementary
For more information, click here.
