WFPD: Man arrested and charged with burglary of storage units

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police have arrested a man who has been charged with burglary of a building.
Danny Elkins Jr. was arrested Tuesday by the Wichita Falls Police department for an outstanding warrant from November.
Wichita Falls Police say that Elkins Jr. is responsible for several burglaries of storage units that happened between October 19-26 at the Double S mini-storage on Fairfax Ave. in Wichita Falls.
Police had received a tip that Elkins Jr. was the person that broke into the storage units.
Police say several items were reported stolen, including furniture, a motorcycle, jewelry, and linens.
Elkins Jr. was booked into the Wichita County Jail with a recommended bond of $5,000.
