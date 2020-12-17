Burkburnett ISD sees low COVID-19 and quarantine numbers leading up to Christmas break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As Christmas break approaches school districts across Texoma are preparing for increased COVID-19 infections and quarantine numbers once students and teachers return to school in January.
However, Burkburnett ISD is confident that they will be able to keep their numbers low.
Before Thanksgiving break, Burkburnett ISD was having a hard time with so many staff members testing positive for COVID-19 or being put into quarantine.
“You used to be able to take that teacher’s class and collapse them into other classes,” said Superintendent, Dr. Brad Owen. “You can not do that now because of social distancing.”
Now the numbers have dropped significantly.
According to the COVID-19 tracker on the Burkburnett ISD website, there are currently 73 students and staff quarantined and only 12 positive COVID-19 cases, the lowest the district has seen since September.
Dr. Owen says a lot of credit goes to the students.
“I go and walk all of the campuses from August to now and I can count on one to two hands how many times I’ve had to ask a student to pull their mask up,” said Owen.
“They have worked very well with the students in preparing for that,” said Heather McLain, who had to quarantine both of her children this semester. “My son and daughter were not overly stressed and felt confident to be able to work on their Chromebooks or ipads and what was needed,” said McLain.
In addition to routine cleaning, the district is also enforcing social distancing. One way is by separating students at mealtime by using classrooms, the gym, band hall, and an extra cafeteria from an old building owned by the district.
Another thing the district is monitoring the Exodus happening at Sheppard Air Force Base.
Dr. Owen has already been in contact with the campus liaison to ensure the safety of students in the district that may be traveling with their families.
“We will really watch that when we come back,” said Owen. “I think they are going to do a really good job of trying to bring back people a few days before we start school. That way they can kind of watch and make sure that if anyone is positive or anything that they are quarantined them on base. We aware that we will have students come back to us that have literally been all around the world for Christmas break.”
“I have faith in Burkburnett ISD that they are following protocols as they should,” said McLain.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.