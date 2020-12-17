City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s Day breaks.
City facilities will be closed for Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 as well as New Year’s Day on Friday, Jan. 1.
City officials say the trash pickup schedule for Christmas will be adjusted as follows:
- Normal trash pickup up on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22.
- Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, December 23.
- Friday trash pickup will move to Saturday, December 26.
- There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, December 23.
- The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Thursday and Friday. Both will return to normal hours on Saturday, December 26.
The trash pickup schedule for New Year’s Day will be adjusted as follows:
- Normal trash pickup up on Monday, December 28 and Tuesday, December 29.
- Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, December 30.
- Friday trash pickup will move to Thursday, December 31.
- There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, December 30.
- The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed Friday, January 1. Both will return to normal hours on Saturday, January 2.
For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call at (940) 761-7977.
