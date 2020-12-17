Five new deaths, 101 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new deaths and 101 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 83 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 9,186 cases in Wichita County, with 2,676 of them still being active.
There have been 6,332 total recoveries, 44,418 negative tests and 178 deaths.
There are currently 2,586 patients recovering at home while 90 are in the hospital. There are currently 23 patients in critical condition.
There are now 1,571 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report five deaths today; Case 8,552 (80+), Case 6,996 (70 - 79), Case 8,939 (80+), Case 8,126 (80+) and Case 5,816 (60 - 69).
There are 101 new cases, 90 hospitalizations, and 83 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 90
Stable = 67
Critical = 23
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 6
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 5
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 15
Critical - 9
70 - 79
Stable - 20
Critical - 7
80+
Stable - 17
Critical - 2
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is receiving calls from citizens inquiring as to when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Health District. All COVID-19 vaccines are allocated by the Texas Department of State Health Services based upon criteria approved by the Governor. While the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will receive vaccines in the future, it is still yet undetermined as to when that will occur. Once the Health District receives an allocation, the information will be available on our website, on social media, and also through local news outlets. At that time, specific instructions will follow as to what the vaccination process will be. Individuals should also speak with their physicians and pharmacies to find out if they are vaccinating for COVID-19. Some health providers may receive vaccines and begin vaccinating prior to the Health District receiving an allocation.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.