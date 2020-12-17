News Channel 6 City Guide: Holiday Shopping Spree & Hot Shopolicious in Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking a closer look at two annual holiday events that encourage shopping locally.
“Hot Shopolicious is new this year. It was formerly Hot Chocolicious. It is an entrepreneurialism program to educate junior high students on how to start a business, the basics of starting a business,” Krisa De La Cruz, CEO of the Graham Chamber of Commerce and CVB said. “It’s an education program where we teach them about marketing, about building a business plan, setting a budget, profit and loss, and many more topics.”
The program also generates funds for local nonprofits. All proceeds from the Hot Shopolicious program are given to the nonprofit of each team’s choosing. Although this year has been challenging, organizers did not want to cancel this program for 2020. So, they went to the drawing board.
“We just wanted to adjust it, adapt a little bit. So, we changed it to Hot Shopolicious to be online sales. So, our teams have partnered with local retailers. [...] Our teams sourced products from their partner retailer and then created an online store where people can go shop,” De La Cruz said. “There’s a variety of products. Everything from stocking stuffers to bigger items, gifts.”
First State Bank and Graham Savings & Loan provided the funding for the Hot Shopolicious competition this year. Their contributions made this young entrepreneurship event possible.
“First State Bank is excited to support the young children of this town and give them an opportunity to do something outside the normal curriculum that would expand their horizons,” Brant Lundgren, vice president of First State Bank said. “We feel that an investment in the kids in this town is an investment in the future of Graham.”
Alongside the Hot Shopolicious, another campaign has been going on to encourage shoppers to spend their dollars with local merchants, called the Holiday Shopping Spree.
“We believe our restaurant and retail community has been through some very unique challenges this year. It’s more important than ever to continue to promote shopping locally, remind people how important it is to spend their money locally, [...] and then also, invite people from outside of town to come in and shop at our local stores,” De La Cruz said.
One of those local merchants is the Green Oaks Boutique inside the Twelve Oaks Dental Clinic.
“I have a lot of gratitude towards my patients that choose to come here and the clients that want to come in here and shop as well,” Jamie Epperson, owner of Green Oaks Boutique said. “Because I know they can go other places. I know they can spend their money [with merchants like] Amazon or the metroplex. When you shop local and spend your money here in Graham it’s good for the community.”
The Holiday Shopping Spree ends on Friday, December 18, with a final prize drawing at The Movie Store. Hot Shopolicious continues until Christmas Eve. To shop, head to ShopGrahamTX.com and click on Hot Shopolicious.
