Rain chances return Friday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Thursday we’ll start our warming trend. We will have a high of about 58 with sunny skies. Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 35 with mostly clear skies. On Friday the wind is going to be strong. It will be out of the south at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. However, with strong winds will come warmer Temps. Our high on Friday will be around 61. Then a cold front looks to try and drop through by Saturday and it could try and bring some rain chances with it however things are looking dry for right now.