WFISD holds first ever Sounds of the Season drive-thru Christmas concert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD held their first ever Sounds of the Season event Wednesday night.
The bands from Rider, Hirschi and Wichita Falls High School came together for a drive-thru Christmas concert at Memorial Stadium.
“It’s kind of like a mix of the City of Lights Parade and the Midwestern Fantasy of Lights,” said Evan Gomillion, Wichita Falls High School Drum Major.
Organizers say the goal was to spread some cheer, especially since the pandemic has forced the cancellation of so many other events.
“I think it’s really important, especially because nobody has been able to socialize that much and this gives everybody a chance to unify,” said Gomillion.
Band members from each school were playing songs in four different sections around the stadium.
“I’m excited for the unique opportunities that it provides for us,” said Miranda Dowdy, Hirschi High School Drum Major. “With all the challenges we’ve faced this year, we still get to come together and do what we love which is make music.”
“It’s a great opportunity to be able to perform since we haven’t gotten as many opportunities as we normally would with COVID this year,” said Sarah Johnson, Rider High School Drum Major. “It’s a lot of fun just to get to do something Christmasy for the holidays and for the community.”
Organizers and students both hope to make the event an annual tradition.
“I hope that we can maybe keep this as a tradition in the future or something similar, get together and play with all of the WFISD schools,” said Dowdy. “It’s pretty cool, we’ve never done it before.”
Students were also excited to work with band members from different schools in the WFISD.
“It’s fun seeing how they handle things, things they do differently and being able to work together to do something fun,” said Johnson.
The night of music helped bring in donations for the WFISD Special Needs fund.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.