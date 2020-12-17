WFPD strives for more officers of color on the force

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is striving to see more diversity on the force, by hiring more African American officers.
Currently the department has 200 officers of Caucasian, Asian, and Hispanic decent, but only one of them is African American.
“The benefits of having more minority officers are just tremendous so I definitely wish there was more of us,” said Michael Jones, Wichita Falls Patsy’s House Child Crime Scenes Unit Detective.
WFPD has seen a lack of diversity among officers for the past 20 years.
“This is my twenty eight year and I can count less than ten black male and females that have served here since I’ve been on,” said Sergeant Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information.
“It’s not being a race sell out its not being a traitor especially in these times it’s being the change you want you know if the world is calling for more minority officers then we need more minority officers and we cant do that if people are unwilling to apply,” said Jones.
Both WFPD and African American community leaders hope to help younger people understand the importance of having more African American officers on duty.
“I think it’s a great profession and i think it’s a great way to earn a living and so if we can have students that can get into that not only will you be visible for people to see you wearing that uniform that looks like you but its also going to give you means to raise your family,” said Donald Hedge, Hirschi High School Head Basketball Coach.
WFPD only has 90 recruits signed-up for January’s testing but they hope to see an increase in those wanting to be a part of the community change.
For more information on WFPD Academy and Recruiting visit their website.
