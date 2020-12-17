Windthorst wins 3rd state title in school history

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNN) - Coming off a 7-0 state semifinal win over Wellington, the Windthorst Trojans continued an historic run Wednesday night defeating the 3-time defending state champ Mart Panthers 22-21 inside AT&T Stadium.
Kyle Wolf, the offensive MVP, Tryston Harding, the defensive MVP, Cy and Ethan Belcher and plenty others stepped up big when the Trojans needed them to most to cap off one of the biggest state title upsets in Texas high school football history.
In just the programs 6th title game appearance, the Trojans took home its first championship since 2003 and 3rd in school history.
