Burkburnett hosts Holiday Lights Contest in lieu of Lighted Holiday Parade

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The annual Burkburnett Lighted Holiday Parade was canceled due to COVID-19 but the city’s Chamber of Commerce is bringing holiday cheer another way this year.
Burkburnett homes, businesses and nonprofits are decorated for the holiday season as a part of the first ever Holiday Lights Contest.
There are 34 entries with no specific viewing route, but below you can find a map and list of the participants.
The lights and decorations will be up until New Years but the contest awards will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Santa Claus will present awards at 4:30 p.m. as he rides atop a firetruck.
Santa will also be giving out Christmas hams for Burkburnett ISD families in need on Tuesday.
