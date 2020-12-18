Burkburnett hosts Holiday Lights Contest in lieu of Lighted Holiday Parade

Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce (Source: KAUZ)
By KAUZ Team | December 18, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 12:08 PM

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The annual Burkburnett Lighted Holiday Parade was canceled due to COVID-19 but the city’s Chamber of Commerce is bringing holiday cheer another way this year.

Burkburnett homes, businesses and nonprofits are decorated for the holiday season as a part of the first ever Holiday Lights Contest.

There are 34 entries with no specific viewing route, but below you can find a map and list of the participants.

Map of participants for Burkburnett Holiday Lights Contest
Map of participants for Burkburnett Holiday Lights Contest (Source: Burkburnett City Chamber)
List of participants of the Burkburnett Holiday Lights Contest
List of participants of the Burkburnett Holiday Lights Contest (Source: Burkburnett City Chamber)

The lights and decorations will be up until New Years but the contest awards will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Santa Claus will present awards at 4:30 p.m. as he rides atop a firetruck.

Santa will also be giving out Christmas hams for Burkburnett ISD families in need on Tuesday.

