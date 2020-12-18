Community rallies around boy to help fundraise for life changing surgery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Logan Fox is a four-year-old pre-school student at Cunningham Elementary in Wichita Falls.
“All the students, the staff, anybody who meets him, he’s just quick to put a smile on their face,” said Logan’s teacher Jessica Jacobs.
Logan was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congentia, a condition that causes joints in the body to contract and ultimately, block muscle growth. Because of this, Logan has been unable to use his arms or legs since birth.
“It was definitely unexpected,” said Logan’s mother Ashley.
On Monday, Logan got approved for surgery at the Paley Institute in West Palm Beach, Florida that could allow him to walk and eventually, live independently.
“He’s gonna push through and try and possibly walk so, it’s emotional and exciting,” said Logan’s former teacher Tara Aris.
Although Logan qualifies for the surgery, his mother says the insurance doesn’t pay for out of state costs and without the help, Logan won’t be able to get the operation.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” said Ashley. “One day you get the news that he could be independent and walk and then the next day the insurance isn’t gonna cover it so, it kind of kicks you down a notch. I was like, wait a minute, we gotta do whatever it takes to make this possible because it doesn’t only affect us, it affects Logan for the rest of his life.”
Those who know Logan say he doesn’t go around challenges and ask for help, he goes through them. When eating, Logan uses a special machine that has a button to feed him, and, even without the ability to use his arm, Logan uses his momentum to swing his arm and press it himself.
His attitude has inspired the community to create a GoFundMe and Venmo for his operation and his mother says the support is helping his surgery slowly become a reality.
“You have no idea how much it means to us for everybody to pull together and help logan out and help us out,” said Ashley. “This is truly just a dream come true for us and answered prayers altogether.”
To donate to Logan’s GoFundMe, visit the link here.
