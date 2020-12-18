Faith Mission temporarily halts Homeless Shelter Service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Faith Mission is temporarily suspending their Homeless Shelter Service due to COVID-19.
Two men at Faith Mission have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine.
Several others in the residential program were exposed to the men.
The service and volunteers will be suspended until Monday, Dec. 28.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have to do this,” said CEO Steve Sparks. “Our downtown facility isn’t designed to quarantine men in large numbers.”
Those who need the Homeless Shelter Service are currently being told to contact the Salvation Army.
Donations can still be made by dropping them off at the back dock.
Faith Refuge for women and children as well as Faith Resale will continue to operate as normal.
