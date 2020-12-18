Flu season takes a backseat to COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Wichita County, flu cases have seemed to take a backseat.
According to state surveillances, flu cases have decreased in both Wichita County and across the entire state of Texas.
“Wearing a masks washing our hands frequently social distancing whether those actions are preventing the spread of flu or whether we’re just having a mild flu season,” said Lou Kreidler, Wichita County Public Health District Director.
However the health district says while flu numbers are low now, things could change in the upcoming weeks.
“Our peak flu season is generally late Dec. into Jan. so the next few weeks will be very telling for us and something we certainly need to keep an eye on,” said Kreidler.
The health district is urging residents of Wichita County to get flu shots but misconceptions can cause hesitation.
“Sometimes as low as thirty percent sometimes as high as ninety percent effectiveness but you do get a booster effect against all the previous strains,” said Dr. Robert McBroom, Wichita County Public Health District Medical Director.
For more information on Wichita County Immunizations visit their website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.