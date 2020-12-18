One new death, 136 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 136 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 172 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 9,322 cases in Wichita County, with 2,639 of them still being active.
There have been 6,504 total recoveries, 45,028 negative tests and 179 deaths.
There are currently 2,548 patients recovering at home while 91 are in the hospital. There are currently 21 patients in critical condition.
There are now 1,613 tests still pending.
The Health District has one death to report today; Case 6,928 (70 - 79). There are also 136 new cases, 91 hospitalizations, and 172 recoveries to report. Please note there will not be an update next Thursday, December 24, or Friday, December 25. Normal updates will resume Monday, December 28.
Totals for the week ending December 18 are as follows:
Total new cases - 748
Average Positivity Rate - 22%
Case Type
Contact = 77 cases
Close Contact = 62 cases
Community Spread = 86 cases
Under Investigation = 523 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 12 cases
6 – 10 = 16 cases
11 – 19 = 77 cases
20 – 29 = 126 cases
30 – 39 = 126 cases
40 – 49 = 112 cases
50 – 59 = 119 cases
60 – 69 = 92 cases
70 – 79 = 47 cases
80+ = 21 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 91
Stable = 70
Critical = 21
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 2
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 4
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 6
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 18
Critical - 9
70 - 79
Stable - 21
Critical - 6
80+
Stable - 16
Critical - 1
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is receiving calls from citizens inquiring as to when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Health District. All COVID-19 vaccines are allocated by the Texas Department of State Health Services based upon criteria approved by the Governor. While the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will receive vaccines in the future, it is still yet undetermined as to when that will occur. Once the Health District receives an allocation, the information will be available on our website, on social media, and also through local news outlets. At that time, specific instructions will follow as to what the vaccination process will be. Individuals should also speak with their physicians and pharmacies to find out if they are vaccinating for COVID-19. Some health providers may receive vaccines and begin vaccinating prior to the Health District receiving an allocation.
