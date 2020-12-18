Rain chances return overnight tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we’re going to have fairly mild conditions across the area we will have a high of 61. However, today will be pretty windy. The wind will be strong out of the south at about 20 to 25 miles per hour. Late today a cold front will push through the area giving us a 20% chance of rain overnight tonight. Then going into Saturday we will not be as warm. We will only have a high in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies and the wind will be out of the north at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Going into Sunday we will have a high of about 59 with sunny skies and the wind will continue out of the north at about 10 miles per hour. Then we start warming up once again for Monday thanks to Southwest winds. On Monday we will have a high of about 64 with sunny skies then on Tuesday we will have very beautiful conditions. We will have a high of about 70 with mostly sunny skies. However, on Tuesday the winds are going to be strong out of the South once again at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. On Wednesday we will have a cold front come through early and drop temps down into the upper 40s for the high on the day. The wind will be even stronger that day with the wind shifting from the south to the north at about 20 to 30 miles per hour.