Slight Changes for Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A cold front arrives Friday night with an isolated sprinkle or two. North winds behind the front bring slightly cooler air to the area for Saturday into early Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 50s with lows at night in the 20s. We’ll warm back up close to 60 by Sunday. We’re still looking at a warming trend early next week, followed by a stronger cold front and a quick shot of chilly air around Christmas Eve. Right now, Christmas Day looks seasonably cool.