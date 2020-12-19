Car crash involving semi trailer leaves two people dead on Highway 287

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man and a women were killed in a car crash on Highway 287, near Burnett Ranch Road.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a deadly accident occurred on Dec.19 around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 287, west of Iowa Park.
The victims were traveling down Highway 287 when they attempted to make a U-turn, and were struck by a semi trailer truck.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other passed after being transported away from the scene.
As of now the identities of the victims is unknown, further details of the crash are still under investigation.
