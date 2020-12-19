Homeless people get supplies and meal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The homeless community in Wichita Falls set aside the stresses in life at Big Blue for the annual Stand Down.
“All I really needed was a bag but they got me. I got a raincoat and some mushroom soup,” said Marshall Williams, who is homeless.
Base Camp Lindsey along with civic groups and community members help take care of the homeless population with the annual Christmas Stand Down.
The non-profit’s biggest outreach event gives out winter items, non-perishable food, and provides a hot meal.
“They’ll get fed and they’ll get taken care of with all the items we have, as much as they can carry. We’ve had people come in with suitcases sometimes and that’s OK,” said Steve Halloway, board chair for Base Camp Lindsey.
Vern Mickelson said this event means a great deal to him. This is the second time he’s attended the Stand Down.
“I’m just really thankful for the community trying to help everybody. I hope they can keep doing this and maybe it’ll be bigger next year and be able to help even more people,” said Vern Mickelson, who is homeless.
Last year Angel Gray was homeless but has since got a house. Gray now helps the homeless.
“I grabbed the food and maybe some shoes or something, or I tell them that they come up here and they come get it too. But, you know, they can’t always carry everything so I help them out,” said Angel Gray.
The Stand Down has more than one purpose.
“One give back. Two to be that voice in the community for them. And three to take a load off their feet, take a load off their shoulders, so that way they can sit around. They can have some fellowship with their friends,” said Johnny Skelton, spokesperson for Base Camp Lindsey.
The items remaining at the end of the event are distributed to organizations, which will get them to those who need it.
