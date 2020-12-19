United Regional staff receives first COVID-19 vaccinations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional Hospital vaccinated select staff members with the recently approved FDA Pfizer COVID-19 shots.
“I’m excited because I don’t have to worry about every night I go home that I’m exposing my family that I don’t have to worry about exposing our patients I don’t have to worry about exposing our other healthcare workers,” said Jacky Betts, United Regional Trauma Center Director.
The hospital received 975 Pfizer covid-19 vaccinations ,and 4 staff members were first in line to take a vaccine that will hopefully protect them and the patients they treat every single day.
“I honestly can’t even tell I got a shot so that’s a plus it was a little nicer than the flu shot,” said Alex Newman, United Regional Emergency Room Charge Nurse.
“It’s not too cold it doesn’t burn nothing like that just another shot,” said Shane Statham, United Regional Intensive Care Unit Nurse.
However hospital workers say those getting the COVID-19 shot may experience some side effects.
“You might get a fever you might get the local reaction to where you got the injection and just some generalized body aches but those are suppose to subside pretty soon after,” said Newman.
United Regional is urging residents who may be hesitant to take the shot to do research to understand the importance of vaccinations.
“It’s going to just be us frontline workers getting it’s going to need to be everybody otherwise the vaccines aren’t going to work,” said Newman.
For more information on United Regional COVID-19 vaccinations visit their website.
