Food pantry is serving more people in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Once a month, the Loaves & Fishes pantry at Trinity United Methodist Church hand out bags of groceries and produce from the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
It’s distribution day benefited from the News Channel 6 turkey drive that many in the Texoma community gave to before Thanksgiving.
“We’re also so blessed to live in a community where the people came out and they gave. They gave to your campaign and as a result we are able to help people in our community,” said Deborah McNeese, co-coordinator of the Loaves & Fishes pantry.
145 hams and 25 turkeys from the News Channel 6 annual turkey drive went to the pantry.
The pastor at the church volunteers during their monthly distributions.
“It’s a privilege to be a part of helping in that way and yet also it feels like a challenge because there’s still so much that we can do to improve the lives of our neighbors in practical ways,” said Jacob Fields, pastor at Trinity UMC.
Some people in need form a line hours before the distribution begins.
“It’s just incredible how fast it all goes. Before you know it, we’ve fed 100 families and it’s just mind boggling,” said Fields.
Pantry officials expect the increased need to continue into the first months of next year.
