Man charged with $1,300 theft at Kohl’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is in jail after police say he stole more than $1,300 in clothes.
Police say it happened on Friday at the Kohl’s on Call Field Rd.
Officers were called out to the area and were informed that two men were running down Call Field Rd. with clothes in their arms.
An officer was able to locate Noah Leverett in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Faith Rd.
Officers did not locate a second person.
The officer says he saw Leverett attempt to hide clothes in the bushes of the complex and saw several items that still had hangers and tags on them.
Leverett was taken into custody by police and taken back up to Kohl’s where the floor manager identified the clothing that was missing, which totaled $1,349.46.
Leverett is in the Wichita County jail on a charge of theft of property, greater than $750, and less than $2,500.
His bond has been set at $1,500.
