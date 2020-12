WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - South winds help bring milder air into the area again on Tuesday with highs up close to 70. The wind will be rather gusty perhaps getting into the 30mph range at times. Those winds switch direction on Wednesday behind a cold front. Blustery north winds are expected with highs staying in the lower 50s. We may stay a little cold into Christmas Eve morning but milder weather returns by afternoon and Christmas Day.