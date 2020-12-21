WF in need of bus drivers if Saturday bus routes are to return

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For over twenty years Ronnie Briscoa has been driving. After retiring from driving freight he decided to move to buses.
“Gives me something to do,” he said, “and I kind of like it being able to be out there with the people and stuff.”
And he’s driven it all across the city, including the now canceled Saturday bus routes. All of that driving, and a shortage of others to help, meant driving for almost double the normal work week.
“Not exaggerating this, we had drivers working over sixty hours a week, working 65, 66 hours a week,” John Burrus said.
“The only reason we’re doing it is because we’re short on drivers,” Briscoe said, “if we had more drivers we’d be working our forty hours.”
The city of Wichita Falls is short about ten drivers right now and only three applications are pending approval. Director of Transportation John Burrus said when the call was initially made to cancel Saturday services the goal was to have it back by February.
“Absolutely the earliest possible that we thought we could resume service,” he said, “that date may end up changing. It may not be until March, unfortunately.”
The city’s transportation department will train anyone who wants to drive, but doesn’t have their commercial driver’s license.
Ronnie said those big blue buses aren’t as intimidating as they look .
“Some people look at that bus and see it’s so long and big and are scared it’s hard to drive, but it’s really not that bad,” he said.
To learn more about becoming a bus driver for the city of Wichita Falls, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.