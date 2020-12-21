WFISD provides holiday meal boxes for students over holiday break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Chartwells employee Danika Wood has always tried to lead by her father’s example. Now, as an expecting mother, she hopes those ideals will be passed down through her example
“I feel like I learned a lot of graciousness from my father, he was very giving,” said Wood. “Earlier in his life he was a bit more impoverished and throughout his life, as he became more successful he gave and that’s what inspires me on a regular basis. He’s no longer with us so I just try to live through him.”
That example came on Monday as Wichita Falls Independent School District (WFISD) teamed up with their dining service provider, Chartwells, to provide meals over the holiday break for students who needed them.
“Each child will receive fifteen meals. That’s five breakfasts for the whole week, five lunches, five dinners,” said Chartwells Area Supervisor Brandi Medellin. “It’s all about coming together as a team to feed the community.”
Volunteers cooked hundreds of these meals last week that were then frozen and boxed for today’s delivery.
“It gives our families a sense of hope because they don’t have to worry about what meals they’re going to provide or what they’re going to have to sacrifice to provide meals for their families,” said Lamar Elementary Principal Amanda Garcia.
For the mother be, helping those in need is a blessing and in a two-hour span, WFISD staff members and Chartwell employees volunteering on their day off, loaded up meals for over 1,300 students.
“We’re given an opportunity to give to others and provide for others. I’m just thankful to be in this position at any given moment and we always jump at the opportunity,” said Wood.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.