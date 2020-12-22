Atmos Energy to release natural gas during pipeline maintenance Wed.

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Atmos Energy will be releasing natural gas on Wednesday while they do maintenance on a pipeline in Archer County.
The gas releases will take place at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and will last 30 minutes-an hour at the Atmos Energy facility near Holliday on Business 82 1 mile west of SW 1st St & at FM 2078 ½ mile north of FM 210 in Acher County West of Archer City.
Residents should expect to hear noise during the release.
Atmos Energy customers will not be affected during the release.
