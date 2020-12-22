Gun safety tips to keep in mind when gifting one

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In Texas, there are a lot of gun owners and licensed to carry residents who do practice safe gun storage.
“Right now with school out, so your kids are at home, your kids are in your cars maybe a little bit more and so definitely keep your guns in a safe spot,” said Sgt. Dan Buesing with Texas DPS.
Gun safety is highlighted in the Texas Department of Public Safety initiative Keep ‘Em Safe Texas, which says storing firearms safely protects children and prevents accidents.
“You treat every gun as if it were loaded, whether you know it’s empty or not, make sure you treat it as if it were loaded,” said Pat Bintner, president of the Red River Rifle & Pistol Club.
Experts say you want to be familiar with your weapon and safety conscious at all times.
“If you own a gun, make sure you lock it up safe and away from children. It’s just common sense,” said Bintner.
With gun sales up, more and more people are reaching out to learn how to handle their weapons safely.
“It seems though here in the last six weeks, phone calls and the contacts have really increased. We try to keep our class size to a minimum for one-to-one training,” said Dennis Taylor, owner of Wichita Shooter’s Academy.
A simple action like a trigger lock could save a life, especially a young one.
“Kids are curious and sometimes they can’t tell between the difference of a real gun and a play gun,” said Sgt. Buesing.
Experts say gun safety is 24/7, whether it’s kept in your home, car, or somewhere else.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.