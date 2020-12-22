We stay mild for Christmas Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we are going to have nice conditions across the area. We will have a high around 71 across Texoma. Today it will be very windy with the wind picking up in the afternoon to around 15 to 25 mph. Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 51 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will stay strong overnight. Then the big cold front comes through and drops our high for Wednesday down to 52 with strong winds out of the north at 20-30 mph. For Christmas Ever we will see temps rise a little bit. We will have a high of 57 with sunny skies. Then on Christmas Day itself we will warm up even more with a high of 62.