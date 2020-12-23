Breezy for Christmas Eve

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Blustery west and northwesterly winds will continue to blow on Christmas Eve during the day. Temperatures will rise into the 50s during the afternoon. The winds should quickly drop off after the sun sets and near-perfect conditions are expected for Santa’s arrival Thursday night. Temperatures will fall into the 20s on Christmas morning but a nice rebound is expected by the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. We’ll stay warm into the weekend before cooler and wetter weather returns next week.