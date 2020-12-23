A cold front will come in early Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A big cold front came through and dropped our high for today down to 56 with strong winds out of the north at 20-30 mph. These strong winds can gust up to 40 or even 45 at times in some places. For Christmas Eve we will see temps rise a little bit. We will have a high of 57 with sunny skies. Then on Christmas Day itself we will warm up even more with a high of 62. After that we will continue the warming trend. We will have a high of 67 on Saturday but a storm system is going to come in and drop our temps for Sunday and Monday. That system will bring in rain chances starting on Monday. He rain chances could last for a few days.