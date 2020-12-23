Olney man granted presidential pardon

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - President Trump pardoned fifteen people yesterday. Among them was Dustin Heard, an Olney resident who’s been in prison since 2014.
Dustin Heard was one of four men who worked for Blackwater Security in 2007. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter, attempted manslaughter and use of a firearm for a crime of violence after 17 Iraqi civilians were killed in Baghdad.
His family has been petitioning for a pardon for years, and his father is now waiting for Dustin to come home.
“It’s hard for you to think that it’s happening, that it’s for real. When he walked out of that prison, that was the point that you knew it was for real,” Stacey Heard said, “as soon as they can get everything together they’ll be here. Hopefully by Christmas they will be in Olney, Texas.”
Heard said now the family just wants to focus on moving forward and getting Dustin reacquainted with life outside of prison.
