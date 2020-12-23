Texas DPS investigating deadly wreck in Wilbarger Co.

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly single car wreck that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash along South 287, east of Oklaunion.
The car had two occupants: one was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene, the other was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Names are not being released at this time.
