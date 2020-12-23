WFPD makes final push for hiring officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is hiring men and women who want to serve on the police force.
The online hiring event runs until December 31, 2020.
“It was a big decision and it wasn’t just an overnight decision,” said Officer Matthew Woodley, who has been on the force for almost three years.
All month, the Police Department has been posting recruiting videos to their social media pages.
“The higher the number you get at first the better chance of having a good size for the academy,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper with public information for WFPD. “It also improves the quality of people that you want on board.”
Right now there are about 90 applicants and the department wants more.
Those with the Department think the change in times could be why fewer people are applying.
“There is a change in the culture and change in the view of what it means to serve in the community,” said Eipper. “There is a misconception that what we do isn’t serving when it actually is.”
All candidates for the force receive background checks, heavy training that includes written and physical exams, and the biggest challenge, the police academy, which officers say should not be taken lightly.
“Not only do you have to know the Texas state law and the things that it comes with, but you also have to be physically fit and just have that heart to want to serve the people,” said Officer Woodley.
December 31, 2020, is the deadline to apply for WFPD.
For more information on applying, click here.
