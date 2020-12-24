Business donates toys to YOC for Christmas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jordan Craft BBQ have partnered with the Wichita Falls Youth Opportunities Center to make what could have been a not so bright Christmas for some families better than ever.
“Working with Madeline and the YOC the last couple of months my hearts really been drawn to them and helping them in any way that we can,” said Katie Bindel, General Manager, Jordan Craft BBQ.
When the restaurant decided to have a virtual angel tree, they knew the YOC would be the prefect place for toy donations to go.
“She kinda explained it to me how the YOC worked and you’re not just contributing to one person to so many different families and she kinda opened my eyes to that,” said Caleb Jordan, owner of Jordan Craft BBQ.
After only a month of the angel tree toy drive being posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, donations began pouring in with gifts that would bring a smile to any child’s face on Christmas morning.
“We’ve got everything from nerf guns hoover boards to game consoles to baby Yodas to Barbie dolls,” said Bindel.
With the help of it’s customers Jordan Craft BBQ were able able to help at least 40 children this holiday season.
However even with all the donations a few more families have reached out to the YOC for help, with making this Christmas special for their children.
To find out how you can donate to the YOC Angel Tree you can call Madeline Chappell, Executive Director of Wichita Falls Youth Opportunities Center at (940)-923-4727.
