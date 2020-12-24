Businesses see increase in Christmas Eve shoppers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Christmas Eve has brought some much needed business to some stores in Wichita Falls.
“We need your support this year more than ever it’s important because you’re not only supporting your community but you’re also just supporting the families that you go to school and go to church and work with,” said Mary Ayers, Store Manager at Ramble & Company.
The boutique also has helped other small businesses by having vendors sell items in their store.
“These boards here are local a guy in Burkburnett makes these charcuterie boards and then we have a lady that does necklaces that’s local here in town,” said Ayers.
Some stores were closed but there were some that were open, for those shopping for last minute Christmas gifts.
“It’s picking up we’ve had several come in today doing their last minute shopping you know stocking stuffers kind of ahh I need a gift real quick kind of thing,” said Elise Fox, owner of The Den Toy Store.
Unlike larger retail chains, The Den drew in customers this season with their unique variety of toys.
“Some things that are from over seas from Europe we’ve done a lot of work research into those toys and bring them over here,” said Fox.
However like most customers who shopped online for Christmas, some items were not available because of delayed shipping.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.