Meals on Wheels clients thankful for volunteers this year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Meals on Wheels volunteers spent their week delivering the last of the Kitchen’s meals for 2020, but their clients say they were delivering a lot more than that.
Since 2013, Ann and her husband Richard have spent their retirement loading up their car with meals and delivering them all over Wichita Falls.
While the meals are nice, Vicki Prall and Deloris Fisher said what they look forward to most is seeing Ann.
“I really love that lady there,” Fisher said.
Ann has only been visiting Vicki since June when Vicki moved to Wichita Falls from Houston after her husband died.
“Ann and I just kind of came together,” she said, “and it was a huge blessing.”
Vicki said it makes a different during a time when those who are older, disabled and home-bound can’t have many visitors.
“Even for those brief by the clock moments, we feel a connection,” she said.
“Beautiful people,” Fisher said, “I can feel their love.”
