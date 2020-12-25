Salvation Army spends Christmas Day helping the homeless

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Salvation Army celebrated Christmas with the community, by making sure the homeless had a hot meal and even a gift.
“We got this calling a long time ago and you got to make sacrifices when you have a calling and this is one of those but it’s not a sacrifice for us because we know we’re doing what we’re suppose to be doing what the lord wants us to do its about others not us,” said Sgt. Toby Romack, Core Administrator ,Wichita Falls Salvation Army.
The shelters says even though they are spending time away from their families, doing work to help others in need makes them families as well.
“We’re always ready for the unexpected we are certainly ready for this and we have a great staff and volunteers helping us out to serve the community and that’s what we’re here on Christmas Day just like we do everyday of the year,” said Romack.
The Salvation Army had 200 meals prepared to go out to the homeless, to pickup throughout Christmas Day.
