Wichita Falls Cinemark see increase in guests for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ premiere

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Cinemark Theatres saw an increase in guests for the Christmas Day opening of Wonder Woman 1984.
“This is something I like to do so I’m very excited,” said Oscar Cruzalegui, moviegoer, Wichita Falls Cinemark Theaters.
Christmas Day is more than just about opening presents, going to the movies is a tradition that lots of families are happy to have back.
“Christmas birthdays whenever me and my brother are in college so whenever we’re home it’s like okay what are the big movies that are out right now that we can all go see together but their a pretty big deal for us,” said Samantha Webb, moviegoer, Wichita Falls Cinemark Theaters.
The theatre re- opened on Aug 25th, but the Wonder Woman 1984 premiere has been the biggest release so far.
“This is really our first time in a movie theatre in since like Feb. Jan. I don’t know I don’t remember what the last movie we saw was that’s sad,” said Tommy Webb. moviegoer, Wichita Falls Cinemark Theaters.
Due to COVID-19 the theater has taken extra safety precautions to make sure both guest and staff stay safe.
“When we left the theatre they had the people ready to clean and sanitize and stuff there was only like five of us inn the movie theater yeah it wasn’t very many they had some big posters that said we clean the bathroom every thirty minutes,” said Webb.
Cinemark Theatres say face masks are required inside the theatre, unless you’re eating or drinking.
They have also hired safety monitors to clean auditorium seats, concession areas, bathrooms, and began staggering movie times and auditorium capacity.
However guest say they are most excited to share quality time with the ones they love, on Christmas day.
“He loves watching the movie he likes spending time with family so it was a good gift a win win,” said Ruby Gray, moviegoer, Wichita Falls Cinemark Theatres.
