Cool tonight, rain chances are right around the corner

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid 40′s. Winds will be mild at 5-10 out of the South West. Tomorrow starts off in the upper 30′s, warming up to 65 by mid-afternoon. Winds will pick up to about 20. Tuesday we see strong winds out of the North East. Models are showing rain chances through the day, continuing into early Wednesday. Highs remain in the upper 40′s, lows will be in the mid 20′s, and mostly clear skies will end out 2020.