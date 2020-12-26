Shoppers take advantage of sales and Christmas money

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - People are making their way to stores for after Christmas and end of the year sales.
The days following Christmas people are shopping sales, including those who received money as their gift.
One store is hoping people will stop by so that they can make room for next year.
“We try to use the sale to get rid of the things that we are hoping we won’t have to stock because we can’t put everything in storage,” said John Beer, co-owner of Encore the Christmas Store.
Gift cards was one of the most popular gifts given this year and one resale boutique saw plenty of them.
“Gift certificates are good because if they don’t find something this time that they really like then they’ll come in next time and look around. It’s one of those gifts that keeps on giving kind of things,” said Connie Bennett, co-owner of Fashion Garage.
With people from out-of-town here for the holidays, the shops are seeing more business than usual.
“We have a lot of people that follow us on Facebook and Instagram from out-of-town and so when they come in on the holidays then they come in and shop. We had a couple in here from Houston today,” said Bennett on people shopping during their holiday visit.
“We’re really excited when somebody comes down to shop at our store. We had some really good traffic this Christmas season,” said John Beer and Cheryl Beer, owners of Encore the Christmas Store.
While in store shopping might not have been as much this year, stores made up for it in other places.
“It’s been a little slower but we have been selling a lot more online,” said Bennett on her customers ordering online.
The COVID-19 pandemic can’t stop the spirit of giving.
“We do sell a lot of gifts in December for gift giving,” said Cheryl Beer on what the month of December looks like for their store.
Both Wichita Falls businesses are participating in the Downtown Discount Roundabout.
