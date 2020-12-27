Beautiful day in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today was beautiful with a high reaching the mid 60′s. Tonight will get down to about 30.
Tomorrow will be windy. Highs will get into the mid 50′s by late afternoon. Tuesday brings rain chances to Texoma and models suggest it lasting through the day. Temps will get to about 60. On Wednesday rain chances continue but are expected to clear out around mid-day. Lows will dip into the upper 20′s.
Late next week is expected to be sunny with highs staying in the mid 50′s, and warming up slightly by the weekend.
