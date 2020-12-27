Public skate draws in dozens during break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Families, couples, and friends are taking in the holidays by going to the public ice skate at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.
“It’s fun. It’s a good Christmas time activity. Since we don’t get snow here, it’s nice to be able to ice skate. And it’s fun to get out of the house,” said Nikki Davis and Owen Davis, a mother and son who went ice skating today.
A mix of first time and more experienced skaters take to the ice.
“Probably a couple of beginners, a couple of people who know what they’re doing. I’m going to be one of those beginners though,” said Lorenzo Reyna, who ice skated this afternoon.
One skater went with his family and it’s his second time to skate at KYC.
“I came here because my football party and the first time I did I kept slipping so I hope I’m not going to slip today,” said Isidro Salgado, who ice skated.
Another participating skater is checking out different activities offered in town to enjoy the holidays and have a good time.
“I’ve never been here Wichita public skating but I came out because it looked pretty fun and my girlfriend was telling me about it. So we decided to just come out and see what it was about,” said Reyna.
Ice rinks aren’t open year round, so skating may be a learning experience when you get back on the ice rink.
“I like trying to learn because I go and then years later I go again. It’s like I got to relearn and it’s kind of fun,” said Owen Davis on ice skating.
Admission is $7 if you bring your own skates or $10 including skate rental.
To see the public skate schedule, click here.
