Mixed precip chances are now in the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 47 with a 50% chance of rain. Going into Tuesday we will have warmer conditions with a high of about 61. However, on Tuesday we do have a 80% chance of showers across the area. Late Tuesday going into Wednesday it does look like we could have a few storms moving through the area along the cold front. Once the cold front moves through we will only have a high of about 45 on Wednesday with a 60% chance of showers throughout the day primarily in the morning hours though. Thursday we will have a high of only about 42 with a 40% chance of a mix of precipitation late in the day going into Friday.