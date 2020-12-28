Moderna’s vaccine arrives in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - COVID-19 vaccine distribution is underway for both versions from Pfizer and Moderna.
Nine providers in Wichita County are each receiving at least 100 doses of Moderna. Several of the facilities have them now and are ready to get them out to people.
“We are meeting with our community partners so that we have a vaccination plan, so to speak, for the entire community,” said Lou Kreidler, director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District.
The vaccination plan from the Wichita Falls Wichita County Health district and the providers receiving Moderna doses is geared to serve as many people as possible.
One pharmacy received one hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine this morning.
“We’re already committed to mostly medical frontline workers to start. Then as we get those done and some vaccines becomes more available, we’ll shift to other groups and the general public,” said Joe Beard, pharmacist-in-charge at Harvest Drug and Gift.
The health district also received doses of the vaccine and will start vaccinations tomorrow for first responders.
“We’re focusing on our local firefighters. Not only our city firefighters but our volunteer fire department with our emergency medical services, and then with home health agencies,” said Kreidler.
Texas is in the phase 1A population group but people from 1B are next in line. Individuals who are over the age of 65 and those who have pre-existing health conditions under the age of 65.
“The guidance from DSHS has been if you have a vial of vaccine open and you’re going to have to waste that at the end of the day, then go ahead and give that to someone who’s in the tier 1B,” said Kreidler, on utilizing every dose received.
Any facility that signs up to be a provider for the COVID-19 vaccination reports how many doses they administer every day to state officials.
