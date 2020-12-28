One dead after stabbing at Wichita Falls bar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a stabbing at O’Brien’s Sports Pub in Wichita Falls early Monday morning.
Wichita Falls Police Sergeant John Spragins tells our crews officers were called out to the bar for a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital. One of those people died at the hospital. The other two are expected to recover.
There is currently no word on any suspects or persons of interest.
