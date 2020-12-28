Throckmorton CISD to switch to virtual learning Jan. 5

THROCKMORTON, Texas (TNN) - Throckmorton CISD will be switching to virtual learning on Jan. 5 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.
The switch would last until Jan. 15. At that time, school officials will reassess the situation in the county to determine if they need to extend virtual learning or not. Face to face classes will resume on Jan. 18 if the switch reversed.
School officials say 20 percent of Throckmorton CISD students and staff are currently quarantining due to the virus. The school is also facing a substitute shortage.
After school activities will still continue with extra COVID-19 precautions in place and coaches will be contacting athletes regarding practices and games.
Meal and assignment pick-up and technology pick up will happen on Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria alley. A second Meal and assignment pick-up day is set for Jan. 11 at 3 p.m.
